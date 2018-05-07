Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Throws six innings in no-decision
Estrada gave up no runs on four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking four, ending up with a no-decision in Toronto's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Estrada managed to keep the Rays off scoreboard despite walking more batters than he struck out and it was nice to see him not allow any home runs after he had given up nine long balls over his first six starts of the year. He's still got bloated ratios, however, with a 5.21 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP, so the veteran right-hander would need to string together some more outings like this one to re-enter the conversation as a trustworthy fantasy option.
