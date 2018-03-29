Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Ticketed for Saturday start

Estrada will make his regular-season debut against the Yankees on Saturday.

Estrada follows J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez in the rotation. The 34-year-old is looking to improve upon a rough 2017 campaign, logging a 4.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 176:71 K:BB over 186 innings a year ago.

