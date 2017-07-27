Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Turns in five mediocre innings
Estrada gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday.
He was actually in line to take the loss until the Jays -- shut out over the first eight innings -- ended up winning in walkoff fashion. Nonetheless, while this was an improvement for Estrada in some ways (like actually lasting five full innings for the first time in a month), he struggle with his control, as he has for a while now. Over his last 33 innings, Estrada holds a 7.64 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 30:30 K:BB -- and the ratios actually get worse if you go back a few more starts. He was a strong fantasy asset over the past couple of seasons, and even to start this year, but he outpitched his peripherals for four straight campaigns, and that had to come back to bite him eventually. Fantasy owners who want to cut ties with the veteran righty for a more attractive name on the wire should feel free to do so.
