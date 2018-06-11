Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Turns in solid outing

Estrada (3-6) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across six innings Sunday as he notched the win over Baltimore.

Both of Estrada's earned runs came as a result of the long ball. Trey Mancini hit a homer in the second and Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh, although Estrada exited the game with an 11-run lead. He sports a 5.09 ERA, but he's pitched well in his last two starts, surrendering just three runs and fanning 15 over 12 innings. Estrada is scheduled to take the mound again Saturday versus Washington.