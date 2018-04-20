Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Will start against Yankees on Friday
Estrada (back) will take the mound against the Yankees on Friday.
Estrada dealt with a back issue during his previous start against the Orioles on April 11 and wound up being pushed back a few days in the rotation in order to get some additional rest. The right-hander isn't expected to face any restrictions for this outing, and enters with a 4.24 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 17 innings this season.
