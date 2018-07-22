Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't make Monday return
Estrada (hip) will not start for the Blue Jays on Monday against the Twins, but will instead pitch in a Double-A game, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Estrada threw a bullpen session Saturday that was expected to determine his availability for Monday's start, and the results were apparently not favorable enough to receive the green light. He'll head to the minors for additional rehab, with the goal being to return during next weekend's series against the White Sox. As far as Monday goes, the team hasn't announced a starter, but it appears a bullpen game could be a possibility depending on how deep into the game J.A. Happ can pitch Sunday.
