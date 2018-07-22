Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't make return Monday

Estrada (hip) won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday to start for the Blue Jays against the Twins and will instead make a rehab start for Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Estrada threw a bullpen session Saturday that was expected to determine his availability for Monday's start, and the results were apparently not favorable enough for him to receive the green light. He'll head to the minors for additional rehab, with the goal being to return during next weekend's series against the White Sox. As far as Monday goes, the team hasn't announced a starter, but it appears a bullpen game could be a possibility depending on how deep into the game J.A. Happ can pitch Sunday. Per Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Luis Santos and John Axford were relievers manager John Gibbons named that could lead off a bullpen game if the Blue Jays elect to go that route.