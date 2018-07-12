Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't return before All-Star break

Estrada (hip) won't be healthy enough to come off the disabled list during Toronto's weekend series with Boston, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays had initially hoped Estrada would return sometime over the weekend, but after he tossed a bullpen session Wednesday, it was determined his return prior to the break isn't an option. Instead, Toronto will ensure he's healthy by waiting until after the All-Star Game to use him. Estrada could pitch next against Baltimore on July 22.