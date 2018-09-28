Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't start Sunday
Estrada won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Estrada was slated to take the hill for his final start of the season in the series finale, but Sam Gaviglio will get the nod instead. With Estrada becoming a free agent over the offseason, there's a good chance he's pitched his final game as a member of the Blue Jays.
