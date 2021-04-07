Semien went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
Semien got the Blue Jays on the board with his homer off Rangers reliever Matt Bush in the eighth inning. Through six games, Semien has racked up three homers, five RBI, three runs scored and a pair of walks. He's slashing .240/.296/.600 across 27 plate appearances.
