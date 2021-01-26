Semien agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old was unable to secure a long-term deal this offseason, but he'll get $18 million this season before returning to free agency ahead of the 2022 campaign. Bo Bichette isn't going anywhere at shortstop for the Blue Jays, so Semien is expected to take over at second base, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Semien has exclusively played shortstop since 2015, but he did have some big-league experience at second base and third base across the two previous seasons. He largely struggled in 2020 with a .679 OPS in 53 games, but he posted an .891 OPS with 33 homers in 2019 and will look to recapture that form for Toronto.