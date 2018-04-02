Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Allows four runs in no-decision
Stroman gave up four runs over five innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday.
During his time in Sunday's game, Stroman gave up three hits and three walks. Although he allowed four runs, all of which came in the game's third frame, Stroman managed to fan eight batters during his five-inning effort. He'll look to improve when he next takes the mound against the Rangers on Saturday.
