Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Allows three runs in win over Yankees

Stroman (13-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Stroman put men on base with regularity, but he managed to make it into the sixth inning with just one run on his ledger. He struggled at that point, allowing a solo home run to Aaron Judge and an RBI double to Greg Bird before his removal. Luckily he had the luxury of a large early lead and still qualified for his 13th win, furthering his career high in that category. Stroman's 3.01 ERA is also his career best for a full season, and he will look to put a punctuation mark on a great season Saturday against this same Yankees club.