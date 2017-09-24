Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Allows three runs in win over Yankees
Stroman (13-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Yankees. He struck out two.
Stroman put men on base with regularity, but he managed to make it into the sixth inning with just one run on his ledger. He struggled at that point, allowing a solo home run to Aaron Judge and an RBI double to Greg Bird before his removal. Luckily he had the luxury of a large early lead and still qualified for his 13th win, furthering his career high in that category. Stroman's 3.01 ERA is also his career best for a full season, and he will look to put a punctuation mark on a great season Saturday against this same Yankees club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Notches 12th win•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Handed tough loss by O's•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Suffers seventh defeat of 2017 on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will throw side session Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set for Friday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...