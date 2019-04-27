Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Allows zero runs in no-decision

Stroman allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision against the Athletics on Friday.

The 27-year-old did more than enough to win his second straight game, but the Blue Jays bullpen tossed up a two-run homer in the eighth to give up the lead. Stroman has been one of the most unlucky starters in the league this season. Despite a 1.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and .197 batting average against, Stroman owns a 1-3 record. He also has 36 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. Stroman's next outing is scheduled to be on the road against the Angels on Thursday.