Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Avoids arbitration with Blue Jays
Stroman signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Stroman had a $6.5 million salary in 2018 after losing his arbitration hearing, so he'll avoid arbitration this time around. The 27-year-old had a rough year battling injuries, and posted a 5.54 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77:36: K:BB over 102.1 innings, by far the worst performance of his major-league career. The 27-year-old still enters 2019 as the Blue Jays' top starter as he looks for a bounce-back year.
