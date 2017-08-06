Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Bullpen ruins solid outing against Astros
Stroman allowed three runs -- just two earned -- on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six batters through 6.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Houston. He didn't factor into the decision.
While the numbers don't jump off the page, Stroman left in line for the victory against a daunting Houston lineup, but Roberto Osuna allowed four runs in the bottom of the ninth to cost Stroman and Toronto the win. Stroman has now allowed just 13 earned runs through 52.1 innings over his past eight outings and sports an impressive 10-5 record, 3.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 for the campaign. A date with the Pirates at the Rogers Centre is up next for Stroman.
