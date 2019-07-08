Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Bullpen session awaits
Stroman (pectoral) said he'll throw a bullpen session Friday before the Blue Jays determine whether he's fit to start Sunday against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman experienced a pectoral cramp in his left (non-throwing) shoulder during his June 29 start against the Royals, prompting the Blue Jays to skip his final turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. While meeting with reporters Monday, Stroman sounded confident that he would be cleared to return for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Not listed to start this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scratched Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Uncertain for Thursday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expects to make next start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Nursing pectoral cramp•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Leaves with apparent arm injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...