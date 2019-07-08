Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Bullpen session awaits

Stroman (pectoral) said he'll throw a bullpen session Friday before the Blue Jays determine whether he's fit to start Sunday against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman experienced a pectoral cramp in his left (non-throwing) shoulder during his June 29 start against the Royals, prompting the Blue Jays to skip his final turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. While meeting with reporters Monday, Stroman sounded confident that he would be cleared to return for Sunday's game.