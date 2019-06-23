Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Captures fifth win

Stroman (5-9) threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn a victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

This was his first time Stroman yielded no runs in a start since April 26, but he has pitched very well over the last several weeks. His record won't indicate that, but he owns a 2.96 ERA in his last eight outings. Overall, Stroman is 5-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 100.2 innings this season. The margin of error for Stroman is just so small, though, that he needs outings like the one from Sunday in order to win. He will make his next start at home Saturday against the Royals.