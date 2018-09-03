Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Cleared for Monday's start

Stroman (finger) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Monday's game against the Rays.

Expect the Blue Jays to make Stroman's reinstatement official a few hours prior to the 7:07 p.m. EDT opening pitch. Stroman has been on the shelf for a little over two weeks due to a recurrence of a blister on his right middle finger, but he was cleared to rejoin the rotation after completing a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. Prior to hitting the shelf with his latest setback, Stroman was sidelined with shoulder fatigue earlier in the summer, resulting in a six-week absence.