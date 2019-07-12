Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Confirmed for Sunday's start

Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Stroman (pectoral) will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Stroman completed a bullpen session with no issues Friday to clear the way for his return to the starting rotation. The 28-year-old finished the first half with a 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB over 104.2 innings before the left pectoral cramps prevented him from making his final start prior to the All-Star break.

