Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Continued trade interest from Twins

The Twins have shown continued interest in trading for Stroman, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

He tossed seven shutout innings in front of evaluators from eight teams (Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, Padres, Rays, Reds, Red Sox, Yankees), and while the Twins did not have a scout in attendance, Morosi notes that they are among the frontrunners to trade for Stroman. The Yankees were the only team with two scouts at the game, while the other seven teams sent one evaluator.

More News
Our Latest Stories