Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Continues to make progress

Stroman (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman didn't experience any setbacks during his latest throwing session, and he's scheduled to progress to throwing in a game sometime during the week. He's been on the shelf since May 11 with right shoulder fatigue.

More News
Our Latest Stories