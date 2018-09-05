Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Could miss rest of season

Manager John Gibbons said Wednesday that Stroman (finger) will not take the hill against Cleveland on Sunday, and may not return again this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gibbons stated that the club has yet to determine the course of action for Stroman at this point in time, but things aren't looking that positive for the right-hander after re-aggravating a blister on his pitching hand during Monday's outing. Prior to that start, Stroman was on the DL for a few weeks due to a blister issue, so the organization isn't going to put him back in harms way with the Blue Jays out of postseason contention. In his absence, Thomas Pannone will likely toe the rubber Sunday.