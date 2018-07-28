Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Cruises to easy win over White Sox
Stroman (4-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out three in a 10-5 victory over the White Sox.
The outcome was never in doubt thanks to a five-homer barrage by the Jays, but the right-hander still came through with his fourth quality start in his last six outings. Stroman now has a 2.98 ERA since coming off the disabled list in late June, and he'll look to continue his current form Wednesday in Oakland.
