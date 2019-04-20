Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Earns first win of 2019

Stroman (1-3) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over eight innings in a win over the A's on Friday.

This was a strong showing against a top-10 offense by wRC+. Stroman got 24 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 109 pitches. The right-hander is one of most prolific groundball starting pitchers in the game, and his strikeouts are way up early on this year (29 in 30.2 innings). There will be some tough divisional matchups down the line, but Stroman is looking like a high-end streamer in standard mixed leagues.