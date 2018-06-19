Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expected back from DL on Saturday

Stroman (shoulder) threw a simulated game at Double-A New Hampshire on Monday and is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday against the Angels, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman had been scheduled to make his second minor-league rehab start Monday with New Hampshire, but a postponement due to rain forced him to alter his plans. While the Blue Jays probably would have liked to see Stroman pitch again in an uncontrolled setting, it appears they were satisfied with how he looked during the simulated game and are ready to integrate him back into the rotation. The return of Stroman, who submitted a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 37.1 innings in his seven starts prior to landing on the DL, will most likely result in Sam Gaviglio losing a rotation spot.