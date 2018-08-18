Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expected to land on DL
Stroman (blister) is expected to hit the 10-day disabled list, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Although the move isn't official as of yet, it's believed Stroman will go on the disabled list and Thomas Pannone will take his next turn in the rotation. If all goes as planned, Stroman hopes to miss just one start before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: May require DL stint following start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Turns in solid outing vs. Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Good to start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hopeful for next start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Injury confirmed as blister•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Leaves game with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...