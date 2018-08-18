Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expected to land on DL

Stroman (blister) is expected to hit the 10-day disabled list, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Although the move isn't official as of yet, it's believed Stroman will go on the disabled list and Thomas Pannone will take his next turn in the rotation. If all goes as planned, Stroman hopes to miss just one start before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation.

