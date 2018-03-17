Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expects to pitch in season-opening series

Stroman (shoulder) said he expects to pitch in the season-opening four-game series against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman, who has been slowed in camp by a bout of shoulder inflammation, said he felt physically strong after tossing a pair of scoreless innings in his spring debut against the Canadian National Junior team Saturday. While he's already been ruled out for Opening Day, the 26-year-old righty is expecting to make his season debut April 1, the team's fourth game of the season.