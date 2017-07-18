Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fans five in no-decision
Stroman allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters during Monday's win over Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.
There have been a few blips on the radar for Stroman this year, but he's now allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his past nine outings and sports a 3.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 for the campaign. Those are excellent numbers, and the 26-year-old righty should continue to be viewed as a solid fantasy option moving forward. Stroman projects to face Cleveland at Progressive Field in his next start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strikes out six in Saturday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Experiences possible blister in loss to Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Rolls into summer looking good•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Dominates O's on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Serves up seven runs through four in loss•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...