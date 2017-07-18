Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fans five in no-decision

Stroman allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters during Monday's win over Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

There have been a few blips on the radar for Stroman this year, but he's now allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his past nine outings and sports a 3.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 for the campaign. Those are excellent numbers, and the 26-year-old righty should continue to be viewed as a solid fantasy option moving forward. Stroman projects to face Cleveland at Progressive Field in his next start.

