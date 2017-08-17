Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fans seven in Wednesday's win
Stroman (11-6) took down the Rays on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander continues to give the Blue Jays consistent innings, lasting more than six frames in eight of his last nine starts while posting a 2.17 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB in 54 innings. Stroman's benefited from eight unearned runs during that time, however, making his 2.99 ERA on the year somewhat deceptive heading into Tuesday's rematch with the Rays, this time in Tampa.
