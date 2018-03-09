Play

Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Feels good after throwing

Stroman (shoulder) was able to successfully play catch Thursday and Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are currently devising a throwing program for Stroman now that he seems to be recovering from the right shoulder inflammation that has kept him sidelined since February. That said, it still seems doubtful that Stroman will be ready in time for Opening Day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories