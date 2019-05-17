Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fires quality start in no-decision

Stroman didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander now has six quality starts in 10 trips to the mound, a much more impressive number than his 1-6 record would indicate. Stroman will take a 2.95 ERA and 51:19 K:BB through 58 innings into his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Red Sox.