Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fires quality start in no-decision
Stroman didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
The right-hander now has six quality starts in 10 trips to the mound, a much more impressive number than his 1-6 record would indicate. Stroman will take a 2.95 ERA and 51:19 K:BB through 58 innings into his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes sixth loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around again•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Allows zero runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tagged with another loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...