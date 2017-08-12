Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Four unearned runs lead to Friday loss
Stroman (10-6) allowed four runs, none of which was earned, on four hits and one walk while striking out four over eight innings to take the loss Friday against the Pirates.
Stroman gave up all four runs in the third inning, but then shut the Pirates' bats down the rest of the way. After struggling slightly in a pair of recent starts, he's allowed two earned runs over his last 14.2 innings to lower his ERA from 3.19 to 3.00, and he's a solid bet to continue being a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rays.
