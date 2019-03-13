Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Gets Opening Day nod
The Blue Jays named Stroman as their starter for the regular-season opener March 28 versus the Tigers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Stroman, who is scheduled to make his fourth start of the spring Wednesday against the Orioles, has looked sharp thus far during Grapefruit League play, holding opposing hitters to a .143 average through eight innings. Perhaps more so than his strong numbers this spring, Stroman's improved health is probably the most positive development for his fantasy outlook coming off a 2018 campaign that was sullied by injury. Stroman was limited to just 19 starts last season and saw his performance suffer while he battled shoulder fatigue and a blister on his pitching hand, but he could be a bounce-back candidate after enjoying a relatively normal offseason and experiencing no setbacks since reporting to camp.
