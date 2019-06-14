Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Goes six strong innings in win
Stroman (4-8) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with no walks over six innings while earning the win Thursday against the Orioles. He struck out five.
Stroman scattered baserunners throughout his outing but mitigated the damage against him with nine groundball outs. He allowed an unearned run after a passed ball in the third inning and one run on a pair of hits in the fifth, but he finished with the win after his offense ran away with it later on. This was a nice bounce-back performance after Stroman surrendered six earned runs in his previous turn and he'll look to keep it up next week at home against the Angels.
