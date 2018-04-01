Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Good to go for Sunday start

Stroman (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Since being sidelined in early March with shoulder inflammation and being ruled out for Opening Day, Stroman has progressed as expected while building up his arm in simulated and exhibition games, so he won't miss a turn in the rotation to begin the season. It's not expected that Stroman will face any restrictions with his pitch count as he closes out the Blue Jays' four-game series with New York.