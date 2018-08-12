Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Good to start Sunday

Stroman will start Sunday's game as scheduled.

The young hurler left his previous start due to a right middle finger blister, but it seems like the issue is behind him at this point. Stroman holds a disappointing 5.20 ERA and 72:33 K:BB in 91.2 frames this season. He'll take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays as he looks to improve in the series finale Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories