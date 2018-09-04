Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hampered by blister yet again
Stroman (4-9) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings as he took the loss Monday against Tampa Bay. After the game, manager John Gibbons stated Stroman's blister is "clearly affecting him," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman was lit up in his first game back since landing on the disabled list Aug. 19, and he was yanked after recording just five outs on 49 pitches. A blister on Stroman's throwing hand caused him to miss time on the shelf last month, and it appears the same issue is still bothering him. Although the 27-year-old wants to keep pitching through the injury, Gibbons is advising a cautious approach to the final month of the season, per Nicholson-Smith. If Stroman manages to make his next start, he'd be slated to take the hill Saturday against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...