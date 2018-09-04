Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hampered by blister yet again

Stroman (4-9) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings as he took the loss Monday against Tampa Bay. After the game, manager John Gibbons stated Stroman's blister is "clearly affecting him," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman was lit up in his first game back since landing on the disabled list Aug. 19, and he was yanked after recording just five outs on 49 pitches. A blister on Stroman's throwing hand caused him to miss time on the shelf last month, and it appears the same issue is still bothering him. Although the 27-year-old wants to keep pitching through the injury, Gibbons is advising a cautious approach to the final month of the season, per Nicholson-Smith. If Stroman manages to make his next start, he'd be slated to take the hill Saturday against Cleveland.