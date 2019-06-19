Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Handed tough loss

Stroman (4-9) took the loss Tuesday' against the Angels after giving up three runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Stroman served up two solo homer in the fifth inning and had an inherited runner score during the eighth when he was pulled after allowing a leadoff infield single. The 28-year-old pitched well but couldn't avoid the loss with the Blue Jays mustering only three hits for the game. Stroman will carry a 3.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 71:29 K:BB into Sunday's start at Boston.