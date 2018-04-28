Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hit hard again Friday

Stroman (0-3) took the loss against the Rangers on Friday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

Texas hung a four-spot on him in the first inning, highlighted by Joey Gallo's two-run homer, but Stroman was able to settle down somewhat after that and give the Jays a chance to catch up before allowing two more runs in the sixth. The right-hander now has an 8.88 ERA on the season, and Friday's outing was the first in which he didn't issue multiple free passes. Stroman will try to turn things around Wednesday on the road against the Twins.