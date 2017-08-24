Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hit hard Wednesday

Stroman allowed five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings Wednesday while striking out four but didn't factor into the decision in a 7-6 win over the Rays.

The Jays staked Stroman to a 5-0 lead through two innings thanks to four homers of their own, and despite his own difficulties keeping the ball in the park he exited the game in line for his 12th win of the year before the bullpen gave up the tying run in the seventh inning. He'd surrendered only one home run in his previous 66.2 innings over 10 starts, so chalk this performance up to it being just one of those nights. Stroman will next take the mound Monday at home against the Red Sox.