Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hits DL with shoulder fatigue
Stroman was placed on the disabled list with shoulder fatigue Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's not a particularly surprising move, despite the lack of recent reports suggesting that Stroman was battling an injury. He dealt with shoulder inflammation in spring training which forced him to delay his first start. Since then, he's been very ineffective, posting a 7.71 ERA through his first seven starts. A 52.6 percent left on base rate explains some of those struggles, and his 4.02 xFIP suggests that he's getting rather unlucky, but it's still quite clear that something has been wrong. Stroman's 10.2 percent walk rate is well above his 6.7 percent career mark, and he's been knocked around when he's in the zone, posting a 46.8 percent hard-hit rate, far above his 30.5 career figure. He'll miss at least one start while resting his shoulder. Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio are the primary candidates to take his spot in the rotation.
