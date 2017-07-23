Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Holds Cleveland to one run

Stroman allowed a single run on five hits and five walks while striking out seven over 7.2 innings in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Considering Cleveland scored 13 runs in Friday's series opener and boasts a strong offense, this stands as one of Stroman's best starts of the season. He's found a groove of late and has allowed just four earned runs in 34 innings over his last five starts. With a 2.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 for the campaign, Stroman should continue to be viewed as a go-to asset. He projects to make his next start against Oakland at the Rogers Centre.