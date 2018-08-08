Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hopeful for next start

Stroman (finger) said following Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, "I won't be missing my next start," after leaving the game with a right middle finger blister, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman cruised through seven innings prior to exiting with the injury, and his next turn through the rotation would come Sunday against the Rays. More will be known depending how the right-hander progresses over the next few days, but the Blue Jays don't have an off day until Aug. 23, which doesn't give the team much flexibility in how to handle their starting rotation if Stroman does have any further issues. The 27-year-old has apparently dealt with the blister issue throughout the season, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.