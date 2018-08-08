Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hopeful for next start
Stroman (finger) said following Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, "I won't be missing my next start," after leaving the game with a right middle finger blister, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman cruised through seven innings prior to exiting with the injury, and his next turn through the rotation would come Sunday against the Rays. More will be known depending how the right-hander progresses over the next few days, but the Blue Jays don't have an off day until Aug. 23, which doesn't give the team much flexibility in how to handle their starting rotation if Stroman does have any further issues. The 27-year-old has apparently dealt with the blister issue throughout the season, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Injury confirmed as blister•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Leaves game with undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Roughed up by A's•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Cruises to easy win over White Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strong showing against Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tagged with loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...