Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: In line for April 1 start

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons confirmed Sunday that Stroman (shoulder) is tentatively in line to start the Blue Jays' fourth game of the season April 1 against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

With the inflammation in his throwing shoulder having since subsided, Stroman took the mound for the first time this spring Saturday, tossing two scoreless innings in an exhibition against the Canadian Junior National Team. According to Chisholm, Stroman said after the outing that he was pleased with his changeup and sinker and expects his slider to improve in his subsequent spring starts. Because he remains further behind his rotation mates in terms of his innings progression, Stroman isn't under consideration for the Opening Day nod, but his availability for the team's first series means that the Blue Jays won't require a temporary starter in his stead.