Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Labors again in no-decision against Indians

Stroman gave up four earned runs in five innings on nine hits, striking out five and walking two in the Blue Jays' 8-4 victory over the Indians on Friday.

Stroman's early-season struggles continued in this one and he hasn't given up less than four earned runs in any of his three starts in 2018. The 26-year-old right-hander has a brutal 7.98 ERA through 14.2 innings and although it's too early for the panic button, this certainly hasn't been the start fantasy owners envisioned coming off a season where he had a 3.09 ERA in 201 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start against the Royals on April 18.

