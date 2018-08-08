Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Leaves game with undisclosed injury
Stroman was removed from Tuesday's game against Boston with an undisclosed injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet.ca reports. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings.
Stroman came out for the eighth inning, then gestured toward the Blue Jays trainer while making his warmup tosses. He was seen looking at his hand, leading us to believe he may have experienced a blister.
