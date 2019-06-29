Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Leaves with apparent arm injury
Stroman exited Saturday's game against the Royals in the fifth inning with an apparent arm injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
He sailed a pitch high in his first pitch of the fifth inning and immediately called for the trainer before exiting. It is unclear what the exact injury is, but this typically isn't a good sign.
