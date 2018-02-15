Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Loses arbitration case

Stroman announced on his personal Twitter account that he lost his arbitration hearing.

As a result of this decision, the right-hander will make $6.5 million rather than the $6.9 million figure that he requested. Ultimately, it doesn't make much of a difference from a fantasy perspective, but it could "fuel the fire" as Stroman put it in his Tweet. He'll look to build off a stellar 2017 campaign in which he posted a 3.09 ERA and a 164:62 K:BB in 33 starts.