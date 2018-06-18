Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Making another rehab start Monday

Stroman (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start at Double-A New Hampshire on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman covered 4.1 innings on 60 pitches in his first rehab start last week at High-A Dunedin, so he'll presumably work deeper into Monday's appearance in what could be his final outing on the farm before returning from the 10-day disabled list. If Stroman checks out fine physically Monday, he would likely slot back into the Toronto rotation Saturday against the Angels. Sam Gaviglio appears to be most at risk of losing his rotation spot once Stroman is formally reinstated.